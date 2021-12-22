हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

Shikhar Dhawan mimics famous villain ‘Gabbar Singh’, asks ‘kitne admi the’ in hilarious video – WATCH

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen mimicking Gabbar's famous dialogue. He asks a man in the video, "Kitne aadmi the?" (How many men were there?)

File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of action and enjoying his time away from the sport with some funny social media posts. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen emulating one of the most popular characters of Hindi cinema, Gabbar Singh.

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen mimicking Gabbar's famous dialogue.

He asks a man in the video, "Kitne aadmi the?" (How many men were there?)

The unidentified man replied in Punjabi with a wry smile that he did not know how many men there were.

The left-handed batter's post soon went viral. Here's the video:

Dhawan had a fruitful season in the IPL but wasn't included in India's T20 World Cup squad and the veteran batter later failed to make a mark in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He last played during the white-ball tour in Sri Lanka where he led the side.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra backed Shikhar Dhawan to play in ODI series against South Africa.

Dhawan didn’t have the best of times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, scoring only 56 runs from five matches at an average of 11.20. Chopra said Dhawan would be hard done by if he’s dropped on the basis of performances in domestic cricket.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s performance was not good. Shikhar Dhawan’s bat has not talked in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy, it has been absolutely silent. Will the selectors pull the plug on him? I think that will be grossly unfair,” Chopra was quoted as saying on his Youtube channel.

“12, 8 (18), 14, 12 and 0 – that’s his last five scores in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy. Should you select him? I think he should be. Dhawan is India’s proven customer. He has done phenomenally well in One-Day cricket. He is the Mr ICC. If we look at 2023 World Cup — if he stays fit — why not?” he added.

