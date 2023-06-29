Shikhar Dhawan To Lead Team India In Asian Games 2023, Says Report

Sidelined by the selectors in all formats, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to make a comeback to the Indian team, in the twenty-over format. Since Shubman Gill's emergence as an all-format batter who opens the innings for India, Dhawan continued to get the snub of the BCCI selectors. He is 36 ad will only grow old while the board is looking to invest in youngsters. The ODI squad for the West Indies series has already been announced. Dhawan does not feature in that squad. He is also likely to get ignored when the T20I squad for Windies is announced. However, the India opener is likely to feature in India T20 squad for the Asian Games 2023.

As per a PTI report, Dhawan is likely to lead India at the Asian Games. The BCCI is going to take the decision over the Asian Games squad on July 7 when the Annual General Meeting takes place. In the same meeting, the board is also going to make the roadmap for the developing the stadiums for the World Cup. Ten venues have been finalised by BCCI and ICC to host the tournament and majority of them will need development work ahead of the big-wicket event.

Not to forget, BCCI are yet to find a broadcaster for the home season and also a jersey sponsor. "Playing conditions for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament (Impact Player Rule)," read another item on the agenda.

BCCI was not interested in taking part in Asian Games but decided to send both the men's and women's cricket team to the competition. Cricket is making a comeback to the Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. It last featured at Incheon Games 2014. In Jakarta 2018, cricket was dropped from the roster. While BCCI will send the main women's team, the B team of men's side will travel to Hangzhou for the mega event.