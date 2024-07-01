Shivam Dube And Anrich Nortje: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Shivam Dube and Anrich Nortje. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Anrich Nortje loses against Shivam Dube. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Anrich Nortje loses against Shivam Dube. Anrich Nortje in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 9. Shivam Dube gets a score of 64 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Shivam Dube. Anrich Nortje scored 0 and Shivam Dube scored 51 in this category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Shivam Dube has scored 64 points. As for Anrich Nortje he gets a score of 45 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Shivam Dube wins against Anrich Nortje as Anrich Nortje scores 50 points. Shivam Dube gets 60 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Shivam Dube draws against Anrich Nortje as Shivam Dube gets a score of 0 and Anrich Nortje also gets a score of 0.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Anrich Nortje loses against Shivam Dube. Anrich Nortje gets an overall score of 20 points. Shivam Dube finishes with 51 points overall.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.