Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the cherished bond between siblings, took on a deeply personal touch this year for Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer and his sister Shresta. On August 19, 2024, Shresta delighted her followers with a touching Instagram post showcasing their heartfelt Raksha Bandhan celebration.

A Special Raksha Bandhan Post

In a beautifully captured video shared on her Instagram, Shresta is seen tying a rakhi—symbolizing her love and protection—on Shreyas’s wrist. The video also features a sweet moment where Shresta touches her brother's feet, a traditional gesture of respect and love. The accompanying caption, “Happy Rakshabandhan @shreyasiyer96. Grateful for your love and protection – having you in my life is a true blessing,” resonates with the deep bond they share.

Shresta, a renowned dancer and choreographer with over 100,000 Instagram followers, is known for her vibrant posts and updates. Her Raksha Bandhan post not only highlights the significance of this festival but also showcases the strong sibling bond that extends beyond the limelight.

Sibling Bonding: A Glimpse into Their Relationship

In previous conversations, Shreyas Iyer has spoken fondly about his sister. He revealed in an interview with Mashable India that Shresta, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, excels in various dance forms, including Western styles. Iyer humorously noted, “I try to be better than my sister. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and also does a lot of Western dance forms now. I would say that she's a better dancer than me, definitely.”

The Mumbai-born cricketer also reminisced about their childhood antics, saying, “My sister and I used to fight a lot while growing up. We have hit each other a lot, even with the utensils. I was the one who had to take most of the beating.” These candid reflections add a personal touch to their public image, revealing the endearing dynamics of their relationship.

Shreyas Iyer: From the Field to the Family

While the Raksha Bandhan celebration highlighted the personal side of Shreyas Iyer, his professional journey has seen both highs and lows recently. After a less-than-stellar ODI series in Sri Lanka, where he managed scores of 23, seven, and eight, Iyer faced scrutiny. However, he turned the tide by leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to an Indian Premier League (IPL) victory this year.

Iyer's career is poised for new challenges as he prepares to take the field for Mumbai in the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament starting August 27. Additionally, he is set to participate in the Duleep Trophy ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh in September. His resilience and leadership on and off the field continue to be a source of inspiration for many.