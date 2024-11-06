India’s star batter Shubman Gill was spotted attending Agni Chopra's birthday, who plays for Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy 2024. Agni is the son of film critic Anupama Chopra and Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Anupama Chopra shared the pictures of his son’s birthday where Gill was spotted posing as he shares a good bond with Agni.

"Birthday celebrations for Agni Chopra - after too much Kashmiri food and Nutella cheesecake, this is all the partying we could muster up”, she captioned the post.

Agni Chopra has been making headlines ever since his first-class debut for Mizoram earlier this year. As of now, he has played nine games where he scored eight centuries, including two double-hundreds at an impeccable average of 99.06. During the last season, Agni collected five centuries in his first four Ranji Trophy games and he has been following the same momentum this year also.

"I don't think too far into the future. Of course, in terms of the bigger picture, I would love to be picked for the Duleep Trophy, India A, or the IPL, and hopefully, one day, represent India," Agni Chopra told PTI.

"For me, what works best is focusing only on the next game. I don't even think about the game after that; I just focus on what's next because to play for India, I have to perform well in each upcoming game," he added.

Earlier, Agni used to play for Mumbai but then he shifted his base to Mizoram. He has been an integral part of Mizoram’s batting lineup and dreams of donning that blue jersey one day. Talking about the Indian team, they are gearing up to lock horns with Australia in a five-match Test series, beginning from November 22.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.