Shubman Gill To Replace KL Rahul? KS Bharat Makes Big Statement ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

KS Bharat, India's wicket-keeper batter, has excelled with both bat and gloves in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has struggled and his performance has raised doubts about his selection, with Shubhman Gill waiting on the bench. However, when asked about Gill's potential selection ahead of Rahul, Bharat left the decision to the team management. India's third match against Australia is scheduled for March 1 at the Holkar Stadium, but there has been no official confirmation regarding the team's composition.

The Indian batter also spoke about his approach in the pre-match interview, Bharat revealed his approach to scoring runs on the tricky Indian surface. "So for me, the key for any batsman is obviously you have to be a little positive on these wickets. As a batsman, you have to look for scoring opportunities because, at the end of the day, this game is all about getting runs. So that is what I told myself and this is what the management also told me back your shots. The intent is never a problem. The shot selection is very important."

"As a player, you always want to play and you always expect the opportunity to come and knock on your door in some way or the other. For me yes I have always prepared myself for any opportunity and I have been practising for India A and domestic you want to be there you want to play for your country that's the biggest occasion for any player. So yes if any opportunity is there I will take it," he said.

Bharat has played 88 First Class matches, scoring 4744 runs, including 9 centuries and 27 half-centuries. He has also featured in 64 List A matches and scored 1950 runs, with an unbeaten 161 being his highest score. Although his inclusion in the Indian squad was unexpected, Bharat has demonstrated his potential at the domestic level. Despite failing to score in the first test, Bharat's unbeaten 23 off 22 in the second innings of the second test showcased his abilities as a wicket-keeper batter.