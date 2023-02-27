topStoriesenglish2577726
NewsCricket
KS BHARAT

Shubman Gill To Replace KL Rahul? KS Bharat Makes Big Statement ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

The Indian batter also spoke about his approach in the pre-match interview, Bharat revealed his approach to scoring runs on the tricky Indian surface.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shubman Gill To Replace KL Rahul? KS Bharat Makes Big Statement ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

KS Bharat, India's wicket-keeper batter, has excelled with both bat and gloves in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has struggled and his performance has raised doubts about his selection, with Shubhman Gill waiting on the bench. However, when asked about Gill's potential selection ahead of Rahul, Bharat left the decision to the team management. India's third match against Australia is scheduled for March 1 at the Holkar Stadium, but there has been no official confirmation regarding the team's composition.

Also Read: Here's How Team India Enjoyed Shardul Thakur's Haldi And Sangeet Ceremony - In Pics

The Indian batter also spoke about his approach in the pre-match interview, Bharat revealed his approach to scoring runs on the tricky Indian surface. "So for me, the key for any batsman is obviously you have to be a little positive on these wickets. As a batsman, you have to look for scoring opportunities because, at the end of the day, this game is all about getting runs. So that is what I told myself and this is what the management also told me back your shots. The intent is never a problem. The shot selection is very important."

"As a player, you always want to play and you always expect the opportunity to come and knock on your door in some way or the other. For me yes I have always prepared myself for any opportunity and I have been practising for India A and domestic you want to be there you want to play for your country that's the biggest occasion for any player. So yes if any opportunity is there I will take it," he said.

Bharat has played 88 First Class matches, scoring 4744 runs, including 9 centuries and 27 half-centuries. He has also featured in 64 List A matches and scored 1950 runs, with an unbeaten 161 being his highest score. Although his inclusion in the Indian squad was unexpected, Bharat has demonstrated his potential at the domestic level. Despite failing to score in the first test, Bharat's unbeaten 23 off 22 in the second innings of the second test showcased his abilities as a wicket-keeper batter.

Live Tv

KS BharatKS Bharat news updateKS Bharat newsKS Bharat updateIND vs AUS 3rd TestIND vs AUS 3rd Test news updateIND vs AUS 3rd Test newsIND vs AUS 3rd Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateIndore TestIndore Test news updateIndore Test newsIndore Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy updateIndia vs Australia 3rd TestIndia vs Australia 3rd Test news updateIndia vs Australia 3rd Test newsIndia vs Australia 3rd Test update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985