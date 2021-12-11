SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 1:05 PM IST December 11

Sydney Sixer will face Hobart Hurricanes in the 8th fixture of the BBL 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sixers won the last match between these two sides faced each other by 14 runs. Sixers are coming with two straight wins and are in inspiring form with the bowl and bat.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are not in a great flow of the game as their middle-order is struggling to deliver. They have some exceptional talent like Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short and Peter Handscomb who all will look to avenge the defeat they suffered when two sides first encountered.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 8

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: December 11th, at 1:05 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SIX vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Joshua Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Tim David

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O'Keefe, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamicchane

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

SIX vs HUR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Benjamin Manenti/Ben Dwarshius

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane