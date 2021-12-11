हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BBL 2021-22

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 1:05 PM IST December 11

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 8 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIX vs HUR, Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips - Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 1:05 PM IST December 11
Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League 2021-22 match. (Source: Twitter)

Sydney Sixer will face Hobart Hurricanes in the 8th fixture of the BBL 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sixers won the last match between these two sides faced each other by 14 runs. Sixers are coming with two straight wins and are in inspiring form with the bowl and bat. 

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are not in a great flow of the game as their middle-order is struggling to deliver. They have some exceptional talent like Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short and Peter Handscomb who all will look to avenge the defeat they suffered when two sides first encountered.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 8

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: December 11th, at 1:05 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SIX vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Joshua Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Tim David

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O'Keefe, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamicchane

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

SIX vs HUR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Benjamin Manenti/Ben Dwarshius

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BBL 2021-22Hobart HurricanesMatthew WadeMoises HenriquesSydney SixersJosh Phillipe
Next
Story

PSL 2022: Franchises finalise player retentions, trades, and releases; check full list HERE

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Gogoi decodes his journey from 'My Lord' to 'Member of Parliament'