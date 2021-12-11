SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 1:05 PM IST December 11

Sydney Sixer will face Hobart Hurricanes in the 8th fixture of the BBL 2021-22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sixers won the last match between these two sides faced each other by 14 runs. Sixers are coming with two straight wins and are in inspiring form with the bowl and bat.
On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are not in a great flow of the game as their middle-order is struggling to deliver. They have some exceptional talent like Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short and Peter Handscomb who all will look to avenge the defeat they suffered when two sides first encountered.
Match Details
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 8
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Date & Time: December 11th, at 1:05 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
SIX vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Joshua Philippe
Batters: James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Tim David
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Steve O'Keefe, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamicchane
Captain: Moises Henriques
Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade
SIX vs HUR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Benjamin Manenti/Ben Dwarshius
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane