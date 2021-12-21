SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 1:45 PM IST December 21

Sydney Sixers will host Adelaide Strikers in match no.16 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021/22 on Tuesday (December 21). Currently, the Sixers are in good form and have started their tournament with 3 wins out of the 4 matches played, wicket-keeper and opener Josh Philippe is the key to their success as he's in the form of his life in this BBL edition. In the last fixture, the Sixers were given a competitive chase of 178, in which they succeeded in the final over and won the game against Melbourne Stars. Philippe scored unbeaten 99 runs off the 61 balls faced.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are missing key players like Alex Carey and Travis Head due to national duty. The middle-order lacks players who can hit big shots in the middle of the innings and keep the momentum and run rate going, Strikers are shaky from the start of the tournament and the Sixers could punish them in this fixture.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: December 21st, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SIX vs STR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Jordan Silk, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Moise Henriques, Daniel Christian, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan

Captain: Josh Philippe

Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

SIX vs STR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar/Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)