Skipper Andy Balbirnie confident of Ireland's preparation ahead of West Indies ODIs

Ireland's newly-appointed skipper Andy Balbirnie has said that he is absolutely prepared for his new responsibility and is confident about his side's preparation for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning January 7 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Commenting on his new role, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that though it is altogether a different experience of leading the side, his main focus will be on the team than his individual performance.

"I'm feeling pretty good about the first game. It will be a different experience for me captaining the side, but one I'm really looking forward to. I’ve got family out here who are obviously very proud of me captaining the side, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the team and the performance we put in on the field. That’s my focus, and I know that is the clear focus of the squad," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Balbirnie as saying.

Balbirnie further said that his side is looking forward to fine-tune their preparation with a couple of practice games ahead of the opening ODI against the Caribbean side.

"Since we’ve returned from the [T20 World Cup] Qualifiers we’ve only had the chance to work indoors back home, but the lads have worked hard over the break and worked even harder since they've got out here to the Caribbean. We have a couple of practice games before the first ODI, so we'll be able to fine-tune a few things before we go into the series," he said.

Balbirnie has appeared in 64 ODIs for Ireland amassing 1,813 runs besides featuring in 37 T20Is for the national side and scoring 790 runs in it. In his side's last match against West Indies at home in May 2019, he struck a blistering 124-ball 135 to help his side post a competitive 327/5.