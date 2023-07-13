SL-A Vs BAN-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match No 1 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka ‘A’ Vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match In India?

Hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ will open their campaign in match no. 1 of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh ‘A’ team at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lanka have picked a 16-member squad which includes a few international players, and Bangladesh’s board announced a 19-member squad with a mix of quality domestic and international players.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ side will be led by opener Avishka Fernando and include young pacers like Dilshan Madhushanka and Matheesha Pathirana. The latter made his international ODI debut in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Pathirana was also part of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team which won the IPL 2023 title earlier this year.

Madhushanka was impressive in the CWC 2023 qualifiers as well as the Asia Cup 2022 last year in UAE, where he memorably rocked the Indian batting. Bangladesh ‘A’, on the other hand, will be led by Mahmudul Hasan Joy and features experience all-rounder in Soumya Sarkar, who is trying to make a comeback into international cricket.



Here are all the details about Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 HERE…

When is Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will take place on Thursday, July 13.

Where is Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 start?

The Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will start at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 in India?

The Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 will be available on Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka ‘A’: Avishka Fernando (C), Ashen Bandara, SSD Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, SMLD Samarakoon, LU Igalagamage, M Bhanuka (wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Liyanagamage

Bangladesh ‘A’: Zakir Hasan (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (C), Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Musfik Hasan, Amite Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Sumon Khan, Shahadat Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad