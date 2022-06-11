Australia will take on host Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, 11 June. Australia will look for white-wash in the third game while Sri Lanka will want to grab a compensatory win. Australia's bowling has overpowered the host in the last two games while their batting almost misfired in the last game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's bowling department put up a good fight in the second T20I but their batting will have to step up in the third game.

Sri Lanka fight hard but Australia escape with a three-wicket win and take an unassailable 2-0 T20I series lead Buy the full tour pass to watch #SLvAUS live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) pic.twitter.com/XBKUYcWCqa — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2022

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

11th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Full Squad

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis