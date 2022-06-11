हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022

Sri Lanka's bowling department put up a good fight in the second T20I but their batting will have to step up in the third game.   

Source/Twitter

Australia will take on host Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, 11 June. Australia will look for white-wash in the third game while Sri Lanka will want to grab a compensatory win. Australia's bowling has overpowered the host in the last two games while their batting almost misfired in the last game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's bowling department put up a good fight in the second T20I but their batting will have to step up in the third game. 

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 

11th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

What time will the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Australia start?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I will kickstart at 07:00 pm IST on June 11, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match be played?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Full Squad

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

