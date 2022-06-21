SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs AUS 4th ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2.30 PM IST June 21
Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (June 21). Hosts Lanka are leading the series 2-1 after their six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday led by opener Pathum Nissanka’s maiden ODI century.
Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, is pleased with Travis Head’s batting performance in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo, saying that he can see the cricketer developing into a long-term opener in the shorter version of the game. Head was been flown from Hambantota – where he was touring with the Australia A side – to Kandy as cover for an injured Marcus Stoinis. The charismatic 28-year-old, who was Player of the Series during the Ashes, made an instant impact, smashing an unbeaten 70 off 65 balls as Australia piled on 291/6 in the third ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night.
But Gilchrist felt Head is fast developing into a fine opener. Head has played all three formats in 2022 after enjoying a great 12 months in national colours to be counted among the best batters in the world. With opener David Warner returning to the side after missing the Pakistan series, Head has had to move back to the middle-order slot against Sri Lanka.
“I think longer-term, down the track, probably in the next 12 months or so, Travis Head will find a spot at the top of the order,” Gilchrist told SEN WA Breakfast on Monday. “I think he’ll end up opening regularly in the one-day setup and I think that`s where he`ll be able to provide most impact with the team. He can get off to a flying start, he can go at as good a clip as anyone but he`s also got a game where he can lay a foundation for the team.”
Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: June 21 at 2.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLiv website and app
SL vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey
Batters: Travis Head, Pathum Nissanka, David Warner, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis
SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann/Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood
