Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (June 21). Hosts Lanka are leading the series 2-1 after their six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday led by opener Pathum Nissanka’s maiden ODI century.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, is pleased with Travis Head’s batting performance in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo, saying that he can see the cricketer developing into a long-term opener in the shorter version of the game. Head was been flown from Hambantota – where he was touring with the Australia A side – to Kandy as cover for an injured Marcus Stoinis. The charismatic 28-year-old, who was Player of the Series during the Ashes, made an instant impact, smashing an unbeaten 70 off 65 balls as Australia piled on 291/6 in the third ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night.

But Gilchrist felt Head is fast developing into a fine opener. Head has played all three formats in 2022 after enjoying a great 12 months in national colours to be counted among the best batters in the world. With opener David Warner returning to the side after missing the Pakistan series, Head has had to move back to the middle-order slot against Sri Lanka.

“I think longer-term, down the track, probably in the next 12 months or so, Travis Head will find a spot at the top of the order,” Gilchrist told SEN WA Breakfast on Monday. “I think he’ll end up opening regularly in the one-day setup and I think that`s where he`ll be able to provide most impact with the team. He can get off to a flying start, he can go at as good a clip as anyone but he`s also got a game where he can lay a foundation for the team.”

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: June 21 at 2.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLiv website and app

SL vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Alex Carey

Batters: Travis Head, Pathum Nissanka, David Warner, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann/Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood