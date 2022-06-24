SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs AUS 5th ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2.30 PM IST June 24
Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs AUS, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head has been ruled out of featuring for Australia in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (June 24). Head hurt his right hamstring while fielding during the fourth ODI in Colombo on Tuesday and with him added to Australia’s long injury list, it keeps him under doubt for participation in the first Test starting in Galle from June 29.
“It’s a bit more of a precaution, especially with where he fields. He fields in the outfield and the ground is quite heavy and he does a lot of K’s (kilometres). I’m not sure what he`ll be like for the Tests but he’s definitely not available for tomorrow,” said Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch.
If Head is forced to miss the first Test, then Australia can look towards their ‘A’ team squad, who are currently midway through a four-day match against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Hambantota as the Test side hasn’t got any extra specialist batter. The Australia ‘A’ squad have got a left-handed trio in Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw and Nic Maddinson.
Since landing in Sri Lanka, Australia have seen their casualty list becoming a long one during the white-ball leg of the trip. Sean Abbott was ruled out due to a broken finger before the matches began. He was followed by Mitchell Marsh, who has since recovered from a calf strain. Pacer Kane Richardson had to fly back home after injuring his hamstring, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar were down with side strain while Mitchell Starc suffered a finger injury and Steve Smith had a quad injury.
After Australia won the T20I series 2-1, Sri Lanka bounced back by clinching the ODI series with an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the final match of the series on Friday.
Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: June 24 at 2.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLiv website and app
SL vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne
Captain: David Warner
Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
More Stories