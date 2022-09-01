SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Group B match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 1
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs BAN, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group B match in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday (September 1). The winner of the contest will join Afghanistan in Super 4 of the competition. Apart from Afghanistan, India are the only other team from Group A to have secured their berth in the Super 4 with two successive wins.
Following his side’s seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that though Mosaddek Hossain played well, the team needed more contributions. A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
Najibullah hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday. “It is always tough when you lose 4 wickets in the first 7-8 overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs--credit to Afghanistan. In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should it take it till the end. Mosaddek played well but we needed more contributions, We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60-odd in the last 6 overs. But credit to Najibullah,” said Shakib in a post-match presentation.
Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date & Time: September 1 at 730 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Group B Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohd Saifuddin
Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Group B match Predicted 11
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh: Afif Hossain, M Hossain, N Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, M Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Live Tv
More Stories