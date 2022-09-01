Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group B match in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday (September 1). The winner of the contest will join Afghanistan in Super 4 of the competition. Apart from Afghanistan, India are the only other team from Group A to have secured their berth in the Super 4 with two successive wins.

Following his side’s seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that though Mosaddek Hossain played well, the team needed more contributions. A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Najibullah hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday. “It is always tough when you lose 4 wickets in the first 7-8 overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs--credit to Afghanistan. In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should it take it till the end. Mosaddek played well but we needed more contributions, We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60-odd in the last 6 overs. But credit to Najibullah,” said Shakib in a post-match presentation.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: September 1 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Group B Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohd Saifuddin

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Group B match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Afif Hossain, M Hossain, N Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, M Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed