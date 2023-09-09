SL Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 2 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 9
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 2 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs BAN, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
In the second match of Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lankan cricket team take on Bangladesh at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Sri Lankan cricket team while Bangladesh will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. Tigers will be under pressure as they lost the first match of the second round to Pakistan in Lahore, a couple of days back. They cannot afford to lose another match today. A defeat will almost knock them out of Asia Cup.
On other hand, Sri Lanka have won all two matches played so far. They have played Bangladesh earlier, beating them by five wickets. Then they beat Afghanistan in the next match to qualify for the Super 4s. The Shanaka-led side now faces Bangladesh again with an aim to inch closer to the final. There is a rain threat over the SL Vs BAN clash as the weather in Colombo is not cricket friendly. As per Accuweather, there is a 80 percent chance of rain in Colombo on September 9, Saturday.
Bangladesh team practice in Colombo, Sri Lanka _ __#BCB | #cricket | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/zXVtmmcf6q— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 8, 2023
There are no injury concerns in Sri Lanka camp. Bangladesh will be happy to see that their ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman is making a comeback after healing his knee injury.
SL vs BAN: Match Details
Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 2 of Asia Cup 2023
Match Date: September 9, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SL vs BAN: Probable XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy,Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team SL vs BAN Dream11:
Wicket-Keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis, Litton Das
Batters: Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva
