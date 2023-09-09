SL Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 2 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 9

In the second match of Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lankan cricket team take on Bangladesh at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Sri Lankan cricket team while Bangladesh will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. Tigers will be under pressure as they lost the first match of the second round to Pakistan in Lahore, a couple of days back. They cannot afford to lose another match today. A defeat will almost knock them out of Asia Cup.

On other hand, Sri Lanka have won all two matches played so far. They have played Bangladesh earlier, beating them by five wickets. Then they beat Afghanistan in the next match to qualify for the Super 4s. The Shanaka-led side now faces Bangladesh again with an aim to inch closer to the final. There is a rain threat over the SL Vs BAN clash as the weather in Colombo is not cricket friendly. As per Accuweather, there is a 80 percent chance of rain in Colombo on September 9, Saturday.

There are no injury concerns in Sri Lanka camp. Bangladesh will be happy to see that their ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman is making a comeback after healing his knee injury.

SL vs BAN: Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 2 of Asia Cup 2023

Match Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs BAN: Probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy,Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team SL vs BAN Dream11:

Wicket-Keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis, Litton Das

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva