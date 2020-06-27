Somerset cancel New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson's contract for T20 Blast

Somerset County Cricket Club has confirmed that the club and Corey Anderson have mutually agreed to cancel New Zealand all-rounder's contract for this year's Vitality Blast.

In an official statement, Somerset said that the decision suits both parties and the club is hopeful to see Corey playing for the county in the near future.

"Somerset County Cricket Club can today confirm the cancellation of Corey Anderson’s contract for this year’s Vitality Blast by mutual consent. This decision suits both parties at this time and it is hoped that Corey will return to play for the County at some point in the future," the official statement from the county said.

Reflecting on the decision, Somerset's Director of Cricket, Andy Hurray stated that the move has been made in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the game severely.

“The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented. I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision. It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty," Hurray stated.

Anderson has appeared in a total of 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is and amassed 2,277 runs across the three formats since making his international debut in 2012.

However, he subsequently saw a slump in his form, having last played for the national side in November 2018.

Notably, domestic cricket season in England was delayed indefinitely by the Enland and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the international cricket is all set to resume in the United Kingdom with England vs West Indies, beginning July 8.