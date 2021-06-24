Sourav Ganguly recollects memories from Test debut at Lords and conversation with Sachin Tendulkar

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the most prominent member of Indian cricket. The Prince of Calcutta, a name given to the left-handed batsman by his fans, scripted many insipring stories during his playing days and many believe it was Ganguly, who instilled the ability to play fearless cricket in the Indian cricket setup.

While India were engaged in the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand, which Virat Kohli and his unit lost by eight wickets, the former India skipper celebrated his 25th anniversary of his Test debut.

The match, which was played at Lords, surely remains a memorable event for the BCCI President as he is among the rare players, who kicked-off his career by scoring a ton in his maiden Test.

Taking the fans down the memory lane, Ganguly in a recent interaction with Star Sports, went on to narrate a few tales from the contest, which also involved batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“Not many get to play their first Test at Lords and I remember fielding at point – a packed stadium at the Lords. And it has always been a happy hunting ground for me – every time I have gone back since my debut. I was in awe to walk down the long room on the first day and luckily we fielded. Otherwise, as a batsman, I was supposed to bat at No.3."

"I got a 100 on a Saturday, which is probably the best day for Test cricket, with every seat being full. It was my Test debut and get to a 100. They say it can’t get better and the mindset of that Test match was remarkable."

"As you said, at the back-stands you get cheers for every shot you hit and then finishing at tea time on a 100 was special."

"I remember, during the tea, I was batting at 100 and I was mentally tired – more than physical – because, first 100, the emotions, the happiness, the highs make you tired as well. I was putting tape around the bat handle because it has just started to soften up, because of the bounce and the ball hitting at the top of the handle. I remember Sachin coming up to me and saying – you relax, have your cup of tea."

"So, I remember those moments I walked into the dressing room and everybody was standing outside the dressing room to cheer me, because of my achievement," said Ganguly.

Ganguly scored a brilliant 131 runs on his Test debut and also picked three wickets in the contest, which ended in a draw.