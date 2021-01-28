Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty, likely to get two more stents

A day after being admitted to a hospital, doctors on Thursday performed angioplasty on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. As per a report in PTI, two stents are expected to be inserted in order to clear the blockage in a coronary artery of the 48-year-old.

The report stated that the decision for angioplasty was taken by cardiologist Devi Shetty, following a thorough check-up of Ganguly's test reports. "After diagnosing his condition, we have decided to carry out angioplasty," a senior doctor was quoted as saying by PTI in the report.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI President was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain. An official statement was released by the Apollo Hospital, which stated that the former cricketer visited the hospital for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," the statement read.

This is the second time this month that the BCCI president was admitted to a hospital.

Earlier this month, the former cricketer was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack, following which he underwent an angioplasty. The BCCI President was then diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries. A stent was also inserted in one to remove the blockage. He was later discharged from the hospital on January 7.