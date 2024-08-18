South Africa Defeats West Indies by 40 Runs To Clinch Test Series 1-0

SA vs WI: Temba Bavuma's South Africa secured a commanding 40-run victory over the West Indies on the third and final day of the second Test, wrapping up the series 1-0 after the first match ended in a draw. This win reinforced South Africa's dominance over the Caribbean side in Test cricket.

Chasing a challenging target of 263, set after Jayden Seales' impressive six-wicket haul dismissed the Proteas for 246 in their second innings, the West Indies' batting lineup struggled to form meaningful partnerships. Despite their efforts, they were eventually bowled out for 222. In a dramatic conclusion, Seales, who had been the hero for the West Indies in the first innings, became the final wicket to fall, dismissed by Keshav Maharaj just before the scheduled close of play. Maharaj's delivery was expertly caught by David Bedingham at short leg, sealing the victory for South Africa.

This win also maintained South Africa's unblemished record against the West Indies in Test cricket, a streak that began with their first meeting in the 1998/99 season. That series saw Shaun Pollock's South African side deliver a 5-0 whitewash over Brian Lara's West Indies team, marking the beginning of South Africa's consistent dominance in the fixture. The West Indies' last Test win over South Africa came in a one-off match in Barbados in 1992, which marked the Proteas' return to Test cricket after a 22-year hiatus due to apartheid.

Keshav Maharaj's left-arm orthodox spin played a crucial role in the victory, as he claimed three wickets for 37 runs. Kagiso Rabada also made a significant contribution, taking three wickets for 50 runs, leaving him just one wicket shy of the 300-wicket milestone in Test cricket.

South Africa faced a brief scare when Gudakesh Motie and Joshua da Silva forged a 77-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Motie, who scored a career-best 45, and da Silva, who added 27 runs, lifted the West Indies from a perilous 104 for six. However, Maharaj's reintroduction into the attack proved decisive, as he dismissed both batters in consecutive overs with lbw decisions. A stunning leaping catch by Temba Bavuma at mid-on off Shamar Joseph's bat brought Kagiso Rabada within touching distance of his 300th Test wicket. Maharaj then completed the rout, despite a late burst of runs from Jomel Warrican.

Wiaan Mulder was deservedly named the player of the match. The seam-bowling all-rounder made the most of his rare Test opportunity, taking six wickets in the match and contributing a valuable 34 runs in South Africa's second innings.