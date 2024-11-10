South Africa Thrash India By Three Wickets In 2nd T20I

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday. The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak.

Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs. Axar Patel (27) steadied the innings, partnering with Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (39). Despite the top-order failure, Pandya’s late flourish ensured India set a more competitive total.

Brief Score:

India: 124 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Andile Simelane 1/20, Aiden Markram 1/4, Nqabayomzi Peter 1/20).

South Africa: 128 for 7 in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47 not out, Gerald Coetzee 19 not out; Varun Chakaravarthy 5/17).