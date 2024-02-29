New Delhi: Born and raised in Akola, Maharashtra, India, Kiran Navgire's journey to cricketing stardom traces back to her childhood. Though details about her immediate family remain private, her upbringing in a farming household alongside two brothers provided the foundation for her athletic pursuits.

Emergence In Athletics

During her schooling, Kiran displayed a natural inclination towards sports, excelling in disciplines like javelin throw, shot put, and sprinting. These formative years not only sculpted her physical prowess but also ignited a competitive drive and a fondness for physical challenges.

Transition To Cricket

It wasn't until her late teens that Kiran ventured into cricket, initially without formal training. Representing Savitribai Phule Pune University, she showcased her athleticism in various events before transitioning fully to cricket.

Domestic Cricket Career

Kiran commenced her senior-level domestic cricket journey with Maharashtra in the 2018-19 season. However, due to limited opportunities, she later moved to Nagaland for the 2021-22 season.

Record-Breaking Performances

In April 2022, Kiran made history by scoring an unbeaten 162 runs off just 76 balls for Nagaland, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve such a feat in a T20 match. Her remarkable innings set a record for the highest individual score in the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy.

Rise To National And International Arena

Following her sensational domestic performances, Kiran earned a spot in the Velocity squad for the Women’s T20 Challenge. Her debut in the tournament was marked by a scintillating 69-run knock off 34 balls, setting a new standard for speed in reaching a half-century.

International Debut And Success

Kiran's outstanding performances didn't go unnoticed, leading to her debut for India in WT20Is in September 2022. The following month, she was a key member of the Indian squad that clinched victory in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup, adding another accolade to her burgeoning career.

Entry Into Women’s Premier League

In February 2023, Kiran secured a significant deal with the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. She made an immediate impact, contributing a crucial 53 runs in her team's thrilling victory in the tournament's opening match.