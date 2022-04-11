Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11). Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation in IPL 2022.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table. Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game.

At the DY Patil stadium, focus again will be on young Shubman Gill. He has been in prime form and posted his highest IPL score against Punjab Kings. Titans are up against death overs specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the raw pace of Umran Malik, the yorkers of T Natarajan and classical off-breaks of Washington Sundar.

The other important cog in their wheel is Rashid Khan, who is capable of running riot and can pose challenges to his former team SRH.

For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one against Gujarat. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith shown in-to him and made a match-winning 75 on last Saturday when the team chased a tricky 155 in 17.4 overs. He would also like to continue from where he left.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 21

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 11th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

SRH vs GT Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Matthew Wade

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, T. Natarajan, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Abhishek Sharma

SRH vs GT Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande