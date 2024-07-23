Sri Lanka Announce Full-Strength Squad For IND vs SL T20Is

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced a formidable 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, marking a fresh start after their disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup. Under the leadership of Charith Asalanka, the Emerald Isles are set to face their neighbors in a three-match series, with all games scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Fresh Start

Sri Lanka's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup was far from ideal. Knocked out during the group stage, they managed just one win out of four games, with one match washed out. This series against India offers them a chance to rebuild and regain confidence.

The Sri Lanka squad for the T20Is includes:

Charith Asalanka (C)

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Janith Perera

Avishka Fernando

Kusal Mendis

Dinesh Chandimal

Kamindu Mendis

Dasun Shanaka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dunith Wellalage

Maheesh Theekshana

Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Matheesha Pathirana

Nuwan Thushara

Dushmantha Chameera

Binura Fernando

With a mix of experienced players and young talent, Sri Lanka aims to bounce back stronger.

India’s New Era Under Gautam Gambhir

India, too, is bringing a fresh approach to the series with a new coaching setup and leadership. Gautam Gambhir, appointed as the head coach following India's ICC World Cup triumph, has ushered in a new era. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad, with Shubman Gill as his deputy.

India's T20I squad includes:

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Shubman Gill (vc)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rinku Singh

Riyan Parag

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Khaleel Ahmed

Mohammed Siraj

This series marks a significant milestone for the Indian team, as it is the first assignment for Gambhir as head coach. Notably, veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their comeback for the subsequent ODI series.

Schedule and Venues

The T20I series schedule is as follows:

July 27: India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Pallekele International Stadium

July 28: India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Pallekele International Stadium

July 30: India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pallekele International Stadium

Following the T20Is, the ODI series will take place in Colombo:

August 2: India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

August 4: India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

August 7: India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

Gambhir's Vision for India

In his inaugural press conference, Gambhir emphasized the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI plans. "With Rohit and Virat not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I’m sure they’re going to be available for most of the games," Gambhir stated. His approach signals a balance between nurturing new talent and leveraging the experience of seasoned players.

Watching the Series



For fans in India, the series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.