Sri Lanka Announce Full-Strength Squad For IND vs SL T20Is
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced a formidable 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, marking a fresh start after their disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup. Under the leadership of Charith Asalanka, the Emerald Isles are set to face their neighbors in a three-match series, with all games scheduled to be played at Pallekele International Stadium.
Sri Lanka's Fresh Start
Sri Lanka's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup was far from ideal. Knocked out during the group stage, they managed just one win out of four games, with one match washed out. This series against India offers them a chance to rebuild and regain confidence.
The Sri Lanka squad for the T20Is includes:
Charith Asalanka (C)
Pathum Nissanka
Kusal Janith Perera
Avishka Fernando
Kusal Mendis
Dinesh Chandimal
Kamindu Mendis
Dasun Shanaka
Wanindu Hasaranga
Dunith Wellalage
Maheesh Theekshana
Chamindu Wickramasinghe
Matheesha Pathirana
Nuwan Thushara
Dushmantha Chameera
Binura Fernando
With a mix of experienced players and young talent, Sri Lanka aims to bounce back stronger.
India’s New Era Under Gautam Gambhir
India, too, is bringing a fresh approach to the series with a new coaching setup and leadership. Gautam Gambhir, appointed as the head coach following India's ICC World Cup triumph, has ushered in a new era. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad, with Shubman Gill as his deputy.
India's T20I squad includes:
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Shubman Gill (vc)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rinku Singh
Riyan Parag
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Sanju Samson (wk)
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Ravi Bishnoi
Arshdeep Singh
Khaleel Ahmed
Mohammed Siraj
This series marks a significant milestone for the Indian team, as it is the first assignment for Gambhir as head coach. Notably, veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their comeback for the subsequent ODI series.
Schedule and Venues
The T20I series schedule is as follows:
July 27: India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Pallekele International Stadium
July 28: India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Pallekele International Stadium
July 30: India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pallekele International Stadium
Following the T20Is, the ODI series will take place in Colombo:
August 2: India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, R Premadasa Stadium
August 4: India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, R Premadasa Stadium
August 7: India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, R Premadasa Stadium
Gambhir's Vision for India
In his inaugural press conference, Gambhir emphasized the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI plans. "With Rohit and Virat not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I’m sure they’re going to be available for most of the games," Gambhir stated. His approach signals a balance between nurturing new talent and leveraging the experience of seasoned players.
Watching the Series
For fans in India, the series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.
