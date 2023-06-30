Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 2 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs NED LIVE In India

Sri Lanka will take on Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have been unbeatable so far. They have not just won the games but also done so with dominance. They started the tournament with a 175-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by a thumping 10-wicket win over Oman. Lanka then defeated Ireland by 133 runs and in their last group match, they outclassed Scotland by a big margin of 82 runs. On the other hand, Netherlands are a side who have shown they belong to the elite level. Like Sri Laka, they too have been unbeaten. Victories over Zimbabwe, United States of America (USA), Nepal and West Indies must have lifted their confidence levels.

Netherlands' win over West Indies was extra special for it came in a Super Over and in a chase. Logan van Beek smashed 30 off Jason Holder in the Super Over to win the cliffhanger. Not before, Netherlands showed great fight to draw levels with Windies, who had scored 374 for 6 in 50 overs. With that kind of win, Netherlands can surely pose big threat toi islanders. Let's see how this match pans out.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will occur on June 30, Friday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on June 30, Friday.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can live stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands for their match in World Cup Qualifier?

Sri Lanka- Dasun Shanaka (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands- Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma