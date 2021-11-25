हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Hosts register 187-run win over Windies in first Test

Sri Lanka won the first test match against West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the series at the Galle International Stadium. Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama took 18 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Hosts register 187-run win over Windies in first Test
Source: Twitter

Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva offered brief resistance but Sri Lanka flexed their spin muscles to crush West Indies by 187 runs in the opening test on Thursday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing an improbable victory target of 348, West Indies defeat looked just a matter of time after they finished day four on a precarious 52-6 at the Galle International Stadium. Both the overnight batsmen Bonner, who made 68 not out, and Da Silva forged a century stand to frustrate Sri Lanka amid a rain forecast for Thursday (November 25).

Once left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (5-46) broke that stand by removing Da Silva for 54, West Indies collapsed in a heap. Embuldeniya and his spin colleagues Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared 18 of the 20 West Indies wickets among themselves.

"It's a great test for me," said home captain Dimuth Karunaratne who was adjudged man-of-the-match for his 147 in Sri Lanka's first innings total of 386. "We need to carry on the good work and I have some targets to achieve and I'm glad that we're playing well as a unit."

His counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite said the tourists were on the back foot after managing 230 in their first innings. "I always believe the first innings score was important and we fell short," the opener said after West Indies were all out for 160 in their second innings.

The second and final test is also scheduled at Galle from Monday (November 29).

