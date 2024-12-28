‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid': Angry Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rishabh Pant’s Reckless Dismissal Against Australia

IND vs AUS: Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar express his frustration over Rishabh Pant's reckless dismissal. Pant, known for his aggressive style, fell for just 28 runs in India's first innings, playing an unorthodox scoop shot off Scott Boland. With India struggling to recover in the high-stakes Boxing Day Test, Pant’s decision to play a risky shot left fans and experts questioning his shot selection. Gavaskar, commentating for the host broadcaster, labeled Pant's decision “stupid,” criticizing his lack of awareness in a critical situation.

Sunil Gavaskar On Rishabh Pant's Dismissal

"Stupid, stupid, stupid! You have two fielders there, you still go for that shot. You have missed the previous shot and look where you have been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was," Gavaskar said, clearly irate. He added, "You cannot say that's your natural game. That is a stupid shot that is letting your team down badly."

Pant had appeared nervous from the outset of his innings. Early on, he narrowly avoided being caught twice at slips and survived two potential run-outs due to miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja. However, after settling in, he attempted a scoop over the keeper but ended up top-edging the ball, leading to his dismissal at deep third man.

Harsha Bhogle, Gavaskar’s co-commentator, was visibly surprised by the harsh critique but refrained from intervening.

Following Pant's exit, Jadeja was also dismissed in the morning session. Despite the setbacks, India's innings found some stability through Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar. At the time of writing, Reddy had scored a gritty half-century, steering India past 300 runs and keeping their hopes alive in the match.

The incident has sparked a debate about Pant’s approach in pressure situations, with many calling for greater responsibility from the talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batter.