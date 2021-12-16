Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali choose BPL over PSL

The trio of Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali will play in the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. All three players will play for two-time champions Comilla Victorians. The trio needs no introduction for the shorter format of the game as all three have created some historic moments with both bat and ball.

The trio didn't register for the Pakistan Super League and were not a part of the 2022 draft of the competition. The BPL and PSL are co-inciding with each other and the trio choose to play in the Bangladesh Premier League instead of the Pakistan Premier League.

Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali opt to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) over Pakistan Super League Read more: https://t.co/0Q3WTuONd2#PSL7 #BPL pic.twitter.com/Kl282EfYXH — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) December 16, 2021

"BCB has said this is a month-long BPL. There will be six teams. Three foreign players can be taken. We are working accordingly. We have signed all three. We have confirmed Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, and Moeen Ali," Nafisa Kamal, the managing director of Comilla, was quoted as saying to the media, CricFrenzy reported. The Victorians won their maiden title in 2015-16 and the second time in 2018-19.

BPL and PSL schedule

BPL will kick-start on January 20 and most likely finish until February 20. PSL will get started on January 27 and the last couple of editions of the competition has pulled some fanbase that could affect BPL viewership.

However, BPL management are relaxed about the matter and looking to organise players' draft for this month. Each team is likely to include three foreign players in their squad with six teams ready to fight for the trophy.

"We are not worried about the PSL and we are expecting to host the players draft of this month but the only thing that we are worried about is the corona situation,” Sheikh Sohel, BPL governing council member was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

It was also reported that teams like Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Dynamites have pulled out of the tournament due to one-year contracts.

