Supreme Court ends life ban on S Sreesanth, orders BCCI to reconsider punishment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order of 2013 imposing a life ban on cricketer S Sreesanth. The top court directed the cricket administrative body to reconsider the quantum of punishment to be given to the banned cricketer within three months.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked the BCCI to decide afresh on the point of the quantum of punishment given to Sreesanth.

"BCCI's disciplinary committee may reconsider quantum of punishment to be given to S Sreesanth within 3 months," the Supreme Court said.

The top court added, "Sreesanth will get the opportunity to be heard by BCCI's disciplinary committee on the quantum of punishment."

The Supreme Court further said that its order should have no effect on criminal proceedings pending against S Sreesanth.