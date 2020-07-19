Suresh Raina enjoys practice session with Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Shami--Watch

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to begin training camp for the Men in Blue, batsman Suresh Raina was recently seen enjoying a practice session with fellow teammate Piyush Chawla and Mohammad Shami.

Raina took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video of him hitting the nets with spinner Chawla and fast bowler Shami during the weekend.

"When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla. Keeping the momentum going!Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend!,"Raina wrote along with the video.

In the video, out-of-favour Indian batsman Raina could be seen facing the deliveries from Shami and Chawla.

Last month, Raina took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of himself engaging in an outdoor workout session with his trainer.

Along with the video of his practice session, Raina also shared a motivational message with his followers.

On a work front, Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020)--which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.