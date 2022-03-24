Raina 'ignores' Dhoni while congratulating Ravindra Jadeja, fans roast him

After MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of Chennai Super Kings, handing over captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, farewell messages started pouring in for Dhoni as well as congratulatory wishes for Jadeja.

Virat Kohli posted a beautiful message for Dhoni on his social media. He wrote: "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."

Others also reacted to this big development of the day. However, there was no response from one of MSD's close friends and former CSK teammate Suresh Raina. And it is strange knowing how close the two are. Raina had announced retirement from international cricket the same day Dhoni retired, following his footsteps. There friendship knows no explanation and fans are wondering whether this ignorance from Raina is to do with him being not picked in CSK this season. At the auction this year, CSK did not buy Raina even for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

However, Raina did wish Jadeja on becoming the new captain. He wrote that he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.

"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can`t think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It`s an exciting phase and I`m sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina tweeted.

Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja . It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu - Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) March 24, 2022

In replies, fans started roasting Raina while others wondered why there was no mention of Dhoni in his tweet.

