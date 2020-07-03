Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif mourn demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and batsman Suresh Raina have condoled the demise of legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who breathed her last in the wee hours of Friday following a cardiac arrest.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kaif posted a picture of Saroj Khan and lauded her 'unparalleled' contribution to the Indian cinema for nearly four decades.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji. Her contribution to the Indian cinema is unparalleled—choreographed nearly 2000 songs in a career spanning four decades. Condolences to the family & loved ones. #RIP Saroj ji," he tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji. Her contribution to the Indian cinema is unparalleled—choreographed nearly 2000 songs in a career spanning four decades. Condolences to the family & loved ones. #RIP Saroj ji pic.twitter.com/DaTai5ukEY — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Raina too mourned the sad demise of the prominent choreographer, saying that it is a loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art.

"We have lost such a prominent choreographer #Sarojkhan ji. It’s such a huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art! May her soul Rest in Peace Folded hands .. Om Shanti," Raina wrote along with a picture of Khan.

we have lost such a prominent choreographer #Sarojkhan ji. It’s such a huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art! May her soul Rest in Peace .. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/W8mLhSk8Vo — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan, lovingly called Masterji by Bollywood celebrities, suffered a cardiac arrest at around 2 a.m on Friday. She was 71-year-old at the time of her death.



Masterji was unwell for past few days and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on June 20 after complaining breathlessness.

Her burial took place in Malad cemetery on Friday morning. She is survived by daughter Sukaina Khan and son Raju Khan.

Khan had an illustrious career spanning four decades. It is too be noted that Filmfare actually introduced the 'Best Choreography' category in awards after noticing her great skills. She received her first Filmfare award for 'Tezaab'.

Masterji did over 200 movies in her rich filmography and began her career at a young age of three as a child artist before later becoming a background dancer. It was in 1974 that Khan had established herself as an independent choreographer with the release of 'Geeta Mera Naam', but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition.

A hard taskmaster and no-nonsense teacher, Masterji choreographed super hit songs for the late legendary actress Sridevi in movies such as Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina, Chandni and many more.

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

Masterji had also judged several dance-based reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Boogie Woogie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to name a few.