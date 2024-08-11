Even a month has not crossed since Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce but fans are already speculating the duo have started seeing other people. To spark speculations even more, Natasa gave the fans an Instagram story that made them feel like she was in a relationship. In the post's caption, Stankovic wrote, "Guided by God, surrounded by love…Living in gratitude. Experiencing joy."

She is currently in Serbia, her hometown, post-separation with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo got married in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023 as per the Hindu and Christian rituals. Ex-star couple released a joint statement which described it was 'tough' for both of them to come to the decision of separation and they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya. Natasa's story which had the word 'love' in it shook the internet recently. (Natasa Stankovic & Son Agastya Embrace Joyful Moments In Serbia Following Split From Hardik Pandya)

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the statement read.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," it added.

Natasa’s recent Instagram updates have painted a vivid picture of her new chapter in Serbia. The vibrant images feature Natasa, clad in a playful red polka-dotted outfit and her hair styled neatly in a bun, enjoying the sunshine with Agastya. One particularly touching video shows the pair feeding swans by a serene lakeside, capturing a tender and joyful moment between mother and child. The simplicity of Natasa’s caption, adorned with a single emoji, underscores her contentment and the serene happiness she is finding in these moments.