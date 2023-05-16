topStoriesenglish2608801
Suryakumar Yadav Can Bat Permanently At No 3 For Mumbai Indians, Says Virender Sehwag

Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 with 479 runs in 12 matches so far.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are getting ready to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their penultimate league match of the IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma’s MI need to win both their remaining matches to confirm their entry into the Playoffs stage.

MI will bank on in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav as they face LSG on a sluggish Lucknow pitch. ‘SKY’ has hit a golden patch and it the leading run-getter for MI in IPL 2023 with 479 runs in 12 matches.

MI have gathered steam in the second half of the IPL 2023 and their juggernaut continues to roll. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won four of their last five games and will be aiming to pick up two vital points on Tuesday night in Lucknow.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has backed star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav to be the permanent batter at number three because of his brilliance against pace and spin. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Virender Sehwag opined, “SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he's a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls.”

Former India off-spinner and MI captain Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians can very well finish amongst the top two at the end of the league stage and give themselves an extra shot at lifting their sixth IPL trophy.

“Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren't counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two. If MI ends up winning the remaining two games, it will get to 18 points. GT has 18 points already and no other team will be able to get 18 points now, except MI,” Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, young India batting sensation Shubman Gill continued to raise his stocks in IPL 2023 by slamming his maiden century in the competition. The 22-year-old Gujarat Titans opener has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season and left former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh impressed with the wide range of shots in his batting repertoire.

“The speciality of Shubman Gill is that he has all kinds of shots and he chooses his shots according to the situation. When Shubman is in his rhythm, he plays pure cricketing shots and this is a testimony to how strong his batting coaching has been. He doesn't play random shots. It's a great feeling to watch Shubman’s straight dives and pull shots,” Harbhajan said about Shubman Gill.

