trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711023
NewsCricket
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: India Cricketer Undergoes Second Surgery

While typical recovery for such surgeries is four to five weeks, sources suggest that in Suryakumar's case, it might take longer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: India Cricketer Undergoes Second Surgery

In a significant development for Indian cricket, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a second surgery, this time for a sports hernia, in Munich, Germany. The surgery comes on the heels of his recent ankle surgery, which he underwent after sustaining an injury during the T20 series against South Africa in December. Suryakumar Yadav had been out of action since the third T20I in South Africa, where he showcased his batting prowess by scoring 56 off 36 balls and a stunning 100 off 56 balls in the second and third T20Is, respectively.

Also Read: Meet Team India's U-19 World Cup 2024 Squad - In Pics

The Groin Surgery

The recent surgery, performed by a specialist surgeon in Munich, took place on January 17. This marks the second surgical intervention for Suryakumar in a short span, emphasizing the toll injuries can take on professional athletes. The operation was necessary due to the progression of a sports hernia, a condition that demanded prompt medical attention.

Road to Recovery

While typical recovery for such surgeries is four to five weeks, sources suggest that in Suryakumar's case, it might take longer. Despite this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains optimistic about his return, aiming for him to be fully fit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last week of March.

NCA's Strategic Decision

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has played a pivotal role in ensuring Suryakumar's rehabilitation. Similar to its successful efforts with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the past, the NCA has strategically managed Suryakumar's recovery, making calculated decisions to maximize his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

Suryakumar's Outlook

Suryakumar Yadav expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and concerns from fans, assuring everyone that he will be back in action soon. His positive outlook and determination are crucial as he embarks on the path to recovery.

TAGS

Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav surgerySuryakumar Yadav injury updateSuryakumar Yadav groin surgerySuryakumar Yadav recoverySuryakumar Yadav rehabilitationSuryakumar Yadav second surgerySuryakumar Yadav Munich surgerySuryakumar Yadav IPL 2024Suryakumar Yadav T20 World CupSuryakumar Yadav BCCI updateSuryakumar Yadav NCA rehabilitationSuryakumar Yadav return dateSuryakumar Yadav ankle surgerySuryakumar Yadav cricket newsSuryakumar Yadav latest updateSuryakumar Yadav recovery timeIndian cricketer Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav Munich surgeonSuryakumar Yadav surgery detailsSuryakumar Yadav fitness updateSuryakumar Yadav post-surgery statementSuryakumar Yadav comebackSuryakumar Yadav batting performancesSuryakumar Yadav T20I captaincySuryakumar Yadav T20 International seriesSuryakumar Yadav NCA decisionsSuryakumar Yadav positive outlookSuryakumar Yadav cricket journeySuryakumar Yadav IPL and T20 World Cup

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines