In a thrilling start to the T20I series, the Indian cricket team showcased its unmatched prowess by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. This impressive victory marks India's eighth consecutive win in T20 internationals, a feat that has now allowed them to equal Pakistan's world record for the most all-outs in T20I cricket history.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: All About His Love Story With Bollywood Actress Sagarika Ghatge - In Pics



A Dominant Bowling Performance



Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a strategic decision to bowl first, a choice that paid off spectacularly. The Indian bowlers unleashed a relentless assault on the Bangladeshi batting lineup, dismissing them for a mere 127 runs in just 19.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh and the returning Varun Chakravarthy were the standout performers, both taking three wickets and stifling Bangladesh's scoring opportunities.



Arshdeep, with his left-arm pace, dismantled the Bangladeshi opening pair, claiming the wickets of Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das within the first two overs. Chakravarthy’s spin wizardry complemented this early breakthrough, as he wreaked havoc through the middle order, showcasing his skill with figures of 3 for 31. This comprehensive bowling display not only helped India clinch the match but also allowed them to join Pakistan at the top of the all-time list, with both teams having bowled out their opposition 42 times in T20 internationals.



A Solid Chase



With a modest target set, the Indian batsmen approached the chase with confidence. The innings began with an aggressive partnership between Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, who both contributed 29 runs. Their swift stand of 40 runs for the second wicket put India firmly in the driver's seat, neutralizing any threat posed by the Bangladeshi bowlers.



Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman, demonstrated his flair with six boundaries, while Suryakumar excited the home crowd with his quick-fire innings, which included two fours and three sixes. One of the highlights was his six off Mustafizur Rahman, which had the crowd on their feet. However, he was dismissed the very next ball, caught at long leg, but his brief yet explosive performance had already set the tone for the innings.



The middle order then saw a powerful display from Hardik Pandya, who emerged as the match-winner with a blistering 39 runs off just 16 balls. His innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, featuring five boundaries and two sixes. Notably, he finished the game in style, with three consecutive fours in the 12th over, including a remarkable no-look shot that sent the ball soaring over the wicketkeeper's head. With Nitish Kumar Reddy providing solid support in his debut match, India cruised to victory with 49 balls to spare.