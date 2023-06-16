Sussex vs Hampshire LIVE Streaming, Dream11 Prediction: How To Watch T20 Blast LIVE In India On TV And Online?

Sussex (SUS) and Hampshire (HAM) will take on each other in the T20 Blast 2023 clash at County Ground in Hove on Friday. Both sides have had contrasting tournament so far. While Hampshire sit on the third spot in the standings with five wins from eight matches played so far, Sussex are second-to last in the South Group with just 2 wins from 8 games. Susses are coming in to this contest after being humbled by Surrery by 124 runs. They were set a target of 258 runs and Sussex struggled to chase it down, falling short by a distance.

Hampshire too faced defeat in their last game and would be looking to make quick amends. Joe Weatherley will be a key player for the Hampshire side as he smashed 67 runs off just 50 balls in the last match. Ben McDermott will also play a big part in the match. he struck a quickfire 57 off just 30 balls vs Kent, unfortunately in a losing cause.

MATCHDAY! _ El Clasicoast live on Sky Sports this evening. (7pm start) _



Today's match is sponsored by @gapsolutions_ _ #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/ssvR50zIfF— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 16, 2023

Ahead of Sussex vs Hampshire, here is all you need to know:

Sussex vs Hampshire Probable 11s

Sussex probable XI: Ravi Bopara Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills

Hampshire Probable Xl : James Vince, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, John Turner, Ross Whiteley, Scott Currie, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Ben McDermott

Sussex vs Hampshire Match Details

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Hampshire Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match LIVE on TV while Sony LIV and FanCode apps will live stream the matches from T20 Blast 2023.

Dream 11 prediction Sussex vs Hampshire

Ben McDermott, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley,Liam Dawson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Aneurin Donald, Tymal Mills, Mason Crane.