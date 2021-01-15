Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut in a losing cause

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of batting maestero Sachin, made his debut for the Mumbai senior team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. The 21-year-old was included in the playing XI for the clash against Haryana, which saw the latter crush Mumbai by eight wickets.

The match was held at the suburban BKC ground and batting first Mumbai posted a paltry 143 on the board. In response, Haryana's batsman Himanshu Rana played a match-winning knock of 75* from 53 deliveries, helping his side chase down the target in just 17.4 overs.

Arjun failed to make an impact on his debut as he finished the contest with one wicket, giving away 34 runs in the three overs he bowled. He picked the wicket of Haryana opener Chaitya Bishnoi on four after he edged the ball to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare. With the bat, Arjun didn't get a chance to face a single delivery as Mumbai ran out of wickets and failed to bat through the entire 20 overs.

After making his senir team debut the seamer is now become eligible for the upcoming IPL auctions. The junior Tendulkar was included in the 22-member Mumbai squad along with pacer Krutik Hanagavadi.

Arjun is mostly seen playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also played in several invitational tournaments. The 21-year-old has also bowled to several internationals during the nets and was part of the India U-19 squad, which travelled to Sri Lanka in 2018.