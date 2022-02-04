SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 19 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 1 PM IST February 4

The Sylhet Sunrisers will be up against Fortune Barishal in the Match No. 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (February 4). The Sunrisers are in the midst of a rough patch , having lost 3 consecutive matches in the league this year. They were defeated by Khulna Tigers by 9 wickets on Thursday. With one win and 4 losses, they are placed at the bottom of the standings with 2 points.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal are heading into this clash riding on the back of 3-match winning streak. They are doing incredibly well as a group in this T20 league this season and occupy the top spot in the standings with 8 points. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in good form and a real match-winner for Barishal.

Match Details

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, Match No. 19

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: February 4th at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

SYL vs FBA BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Chris Gayle (VC), Lendl Simmons (C), Colin Ingram, Najmul-Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Sohag Gazi

Bowlers: Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Lendl Simmons

Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

SYL vs FBA BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Nadif Chowdhury, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hussain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Irfan Sukkur, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam