SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 7 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 PM IST January 25

Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 7 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Tuesday (January 25). The Sunrisers are off to a slow start after losing their opening game against Comilla Victorians by two wickets. After getting restricted to just 96 in that match, they did well to take the game deep but lost the match in the end.

Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, have already played 3 matches in this league and won their last game thanks to West Indies’ Andre Russell’s all-round show. Russell picked up 2/27 and smashes 31 off 15 balls against Fortune Barishal to secure their first win of the season.

Match Details

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 7

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: January 25th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Mahmadullah (C), Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram (VC)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Sohag Gazi

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Mahmadullah

Vice-captain: Colin Ingram

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Nazmul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad