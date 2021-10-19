T20 World Cup 2021: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis likely to bowl against India in warm-up game

Australia defeated New Zealand in their first warm-up game on Monday in which Stoinis played as a batter. But the all-rounder is now confident of bowling in the next game.

"[My] hammy is good. I didn't bowl tonight (Monday), but it's tracking pretty well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stoinis as saying.

"It feels like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I guess I'll probably bowl in that next game," he added.

Stoinis on Monday smashed 28 runs off 23 balls as Australia got home with a ball to spare. It was his second match following the comeback after the hamstring injury he had suffered during the early stages of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 against South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi Stadium on Saturday.

Australia, who have won the ICC Cricket World Cup five times but are yet to win a T20 World Cup title, are grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers for this year's showpiece event.

Australia will play arch-rivals England on October 30 at the Dubai International Stadium followed by West Indies on November 6 at the Abu Dhabi International Stadium.