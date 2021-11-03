T20 World Cup 2021: 'Great to see this intent', Twitterverse in awe of India's improved batting performance

Indian openers finally came to their brutal best as they smashed Afghanistan bowlers at all corners of the ground to give a terrific start to the Indians who had struggled to put up a solid total on the board in the previous two matches.

Both Rohit and Rahul blazed to their fifties in no time. Rahul made 69 off 48 balls while Rohit blazed to 74 in just 47 balls. They put on 140 for the first wicket.

This batting performance was refreshing to see for the Indian fans who have been deprived of good cricket in this tournament.

When Virat Kohli lost the toss again and was asked to bat first, it appeared luck will again run out for the Indians. However, Rahul and Rohit showed great intent with the bat to take India off to a blistering start.

Twitterverse praised this outstanding display og batting by the Indians. Here are some chosen tweets: