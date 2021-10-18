हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
R Sridhar

T20 World Cup 2021: India fielding coach R Sridhar bids farewell after tournament

Fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar will part ways after a long journey with the national team after the 2021 T20 World Cup, who's journey started in 2014.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun (left) with fielding coach R. Sridhar. (Source: Twitter)

Fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar, ahead of his final stint with the national cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup, thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing him to serve the national side.

Sridhar's tenure will end after the mega event in the UAE. The fielding coach on Monday took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"As I walk into my final assignment as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team, I would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to serve the @indiancricketteam from 2014 to 2021. I believe that I have accomplished my job with Passion, Sincerity Commitment and to the best of my abilities," Sridhar wrote a caption for his Instagram post.

"Yes, occasional mistakes were made but every mistake was harnessed to make the team a better place," he added.

Sridhar thanked head coach Ravi Shastri, who will also end his tenure after the T20 World Cup. "A special thank you to @ravishastriofficial, an inspiring leader and mentor to whom I owe this.

"I was fortunate to coach & interact with amazingly talented cricketers and help them unleash their full potential. I fostered lasting relationships and made memories that I will treasure for a lifetime and beyond," Sridhar mentioned.

"Lastly but most importantly I express profound thanks & love to my family, my friends, Media and all the countless other fans and stakeholders of Indian cricket for always being there in support and encouragement," he added.

BCCI has invited applications for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team, with October 26 being set as the deadline

