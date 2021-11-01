हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler shines as England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to virtually enter semis

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the ongoing T20 World Cup and enter semis of the tournament.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, England have virtually become the first team to enter the semifinals of the elite tournament.

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament.

Chasing 164, Sri Lanka got off to a worst possible start as they lost opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over. Charith Asalanka and Kusal Perera also departed in the powerplay reducing Sri Lanka to 34/3 in 5.1 overs.

Adil Rashid dismissed both batsmen as Sri Lanka looked clueless during the chase. Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried to score some runs but soon departed leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 76/5.

Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Dasun Shanaka then stitched a 53-run stand for Sri Lanka but tight fielding and super bowling in the death overs saw the Asian side falling 27-run short.

Earlier, put into bat first, England got off to a bad start but Jos Buttler masterclass helped the side reach 163/4 in the 20 overs.

Buttler slammed a blistering ton as England scored 163 after a bad start. The Eoin Morgan-led side scored 116 runs in the final 10 overs courtesy of Buttler's first hundred in the T20Is.

England were reduced to 35/3 but Buttler and Morgan stitched a 112-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.

Brief Scores: England 163/4 (Jos Buttler 101, Morgan 40; Hasaranga 3-21) vs Sri Lanka 137/10 (Wanindu Hasaranga 34, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 26; Moeen Ali 2-15)

