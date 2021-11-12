हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand batter Devon Conway ruled out of final and India tour due to THIS reason

Coach Gary Stead said Conway was devastated by the news. The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand's Devon Conway is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 final with a broken hand. (Photo: Reuters)

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia and following tour to India with a broken right hand. Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in Wednesday (November 10) night’s semi-final win over England in Abu Dhabi – with an X-ray on Thursday (November 11) confirming a break to his right-hand fifth metacarpal.

Coach Gary Stead said Conway was devastated by the news. “He’s absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time,” Stead said. “Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is – so we’re really trying to rally around him. It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it’s not the smartest thing he`s done there`s certainly an element of bad luck in the injury,” he added.

Further giving an update, Stead said: “Devon is a great team-man and a very popular member of the side so we’re all feeling for him. He’s determined to support the team in anyway he can for the remainder of the tour before he returns home to recover. Due to the timelines we won’t be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week’s T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month,” he added.

The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

(with ANI inputs)

