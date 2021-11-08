T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja hails team’s ‘incredible effort’ to reach semis

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Sunday (November 7) lauded the Pakistan team for remaining unbeaten in the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan demolished Scotland by 72 runs in their final Super 12 match in Group 2 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With this win, Pakistan topped the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and will now lock horns with Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday (November 11).

“Another impressive all round show. For a World Cup run, five out of five wins is an incredible effort. Head down though for the final sprint,” Ramiz Raza tweeted.

New Zealand’s win over Afghanistan earlier in the day had temporarily pushed Pakistan down into second in Group 2, but Babar and his team qualified as group winners with a routine victory over Scotland. The Men-in-Green lit up Sharjah with a stunning display of power-hitting to post 189/4 as Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik played innings of 66 and 54 not out, respectively.

And in reply, Scotland never looked like chasing it down, finishing on 117/6, still 73 runs short. Shadab Khan scalped two wickets while Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi returned with one for Pakistan.

Babar Azam: Want to continue with same momentum in semis

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the side wants to continue the winning momentum going into the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Veteran batters Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik had played sensational knocks to power Pakistan to 189 in 20 overs.

“We are confident about each other’s ability. We are playing as a unit and hence playing consistent cricket. We wanted to bat first. We couldn’t play well in the PP. Hafeez played well and so did Malik,” said Babar after the win.

“He used his experience and played well towards the end. We have been confident. We would want to continue with the same momentum. Dubai is one of the best stadiums. We love the fans over here and there as well. The way they come and cheer for us is amazing,” he added.

