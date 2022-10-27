topStories
PAK vs ZIM: 'Embarrassing, to be polite', Shoaib Akhtar and fans react as Babar Azam's Pakistan lose to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

After another shocking result at the T20 World Cup 2022, fans could not keep calm and trolled Babar Azam's Pakistan brutally after their loss to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Thursday (October 27). Opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight. Shan Masood top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan fell short in the end as they failed to score the three runs required for victory in the last ball of the match. Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler with 3/25, while Brad Evans picked up two wickets for 25 runs. Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls.

A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores. Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with fine figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was also excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs. (PAK vs ZIM: 'Aur karo Virat Kohli se compare,' Babar Azam TROLLED after bad performance in T20 World Cup 2022)

After another shocking result at the T20 World Cup 2022, fans could not keep calm and trolled Babar Azam's Pakistan brutally after their loss to Zimbabwe. Former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Amit Mishra also reacted to Pakistan's shocking defeat against Zimbabwe. (PAK vs ZIM: 'Best pacer? LOL,' Fans troll Shaheen Afridi for poor show in T20 World Cup 2022)

Checkout the reactions here....

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe: 130/8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 31; Shadab Khan 3/23, Mohammad Wasim 4/24).

Pakistan: 129/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 44; Sikandar Raza 3/25, Brad Evans picked 2/25).

