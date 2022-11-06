T20 World Cup 2022: Will we see India vs Pakistan in the November 13 Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Just a couple of days back, it seemed an unlikely proposition as both India and Pakistan were still uncertain of making it through to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal stage. Heading into the final round of games, Rohit Sharma’s Team India were on top but South Africa were the favourites to reach semifinals after beating them comprehensively in Perth.

However, Babar Azam-led Pakistan stunned South Africa to keep their hopes alive in a rain-hit encounter with likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan setting up the win. But it was a stunning result on ‘Super Sunday’ in which the Netherlands stunned Temba Bavuma’s South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval, which threw Super 12 Group 2 wide open. Not only did South Africa lose, but they slipped below Pakistan with their NRR.

The win meant India qualified for the semifinal from Group 2. Pakistan didn’t need a second invitation as they thumped Bangladesh by five wickets in the second game of the day on Sunday to storm into the last four stage.

Now question of every cricket fan’s mind is whether we can have another India vs Pakistan match in this T20 World Cup 2022. The two sides faced off for the first time in Super 12 stage in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. In a thrilling encounter, former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 82 not out to set up an India win when all seemed loss.

It was India’s sixth win in seven matches over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup games. The two sides can now face off at the MCG once again if they manage to win their respective semifinal matches. The two sides will face New Zealand and England in their last four matches – which are set to take place in Adelaide and Sydney.

Pakistan’s only win over India came in T20 World Cup 2021 when they thrashed Kohli-led side by 10 wickets in Dubai. However, if the match does happen, it will be a repeat of inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup final which MS Dhoni’s side won by 5 runs in Durban.

Against all odds, Pakistan have made it to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals pic.twitter.com/mM2XLdUjG9 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2022

Fans from both sides of the border will now be praying for an India and Pakistan win to set up a blockbuster T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13 at the MCG.