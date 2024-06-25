T20 World Cup 2024: Check Complete Semi-Finals Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, And Live Streaming Details

The T20 World Cup 2024 is approaching its climax with India, Afghanistan, South Africa, and England advancing to the semi-finals. India dominated the Super 8, remaining unbeaten with wins over Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia. Afghanistan stunned Australia, and despite losing to India, they secured a thrilling win over Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals. South Africa won all their matches against England, the United States, and West Indies to qualify for the top four. England, after victories over West Indies and the United States, suffered a loss to South Africa.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals Schedule:

Semi-final 1: South Africa vs. Afghanistan

Date: June 27 | Time: 6 AM (IST) | Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Semi-final 2: India vs. England (repeat of the 2022 semi-final)

Date: June 27 | Time: 8 PM (IST) | Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Final: The winners of Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 will clash in the final.

Date: June 29 | Time: 8 PM (IST) | Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Where to watch the live broadcast of the semi finals of T20 WC?

The India vs England and South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 WC matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the semi finals of T20 WC?

The India vs England and South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 WC matches can be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar app.

India Will Look To Avenge Their Last T20 WC 2022 Loss

India will face the defending champions England in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Wednesday, June 26. This match is a repeat of the 2nd semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval. Two years ago, Jos Buttler's England defeated India by 10 wickets on their way to winning their second T20 World Cup title. Now, India has a chance to seek revenge for that loss.

India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far. In the group stage, India defeated Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, with their match against Canada washed out due to rain. In the Super 8 stage, Rohit Sharma's team secured comfortable wins over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia to reach the semifinals.

Afghanistan Created History

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan stunned the cricket world by reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS) in their Super 8 match on Tuesday, June 25, at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. This victory knocked Australia, the 2021 champions, out of the tournament following their losses to India and Afghanistan. Despite rain interruptions in the second innings, Afghanistan kept their cool.