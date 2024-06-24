T20 World Cup 2024: Naveen Ul Haq Shares Cryptic Post After Historic Victory Against Australia

Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq posted a cryptic message on his instagram after his match winning spell against Australia in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. The 24-year-old posted a picture on social media that contrasted the words of encouragement he received during difficult times with those he received following his game-winning performance.

After six meetings between the two teams, Afghanistan defeated Australia for the first time in international cricket thanks to Gulbadin Naib's performance and his 4-fer. For the Rashid Khan-led team, it was a historic victory because it kept them in the running for the semi-finals. Australia now need to win their last game against India to book a spot in the semi final of the mega event.

Afghanistan's opening pair, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51), put together a partnership of 118 runs to lay the groundwork for a difficult total. However, Pat Cummins struck his second consecutive hat-trick over the course of two overs to limit Afghanistan to a respectable total.

In the second innings, Australia's chase got off to a bad start when Naveen ul Haq dismissed Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Mohamad Nabi took the big wicket of David Warner (3 off 8) to leave Australia at 32/3. With his team in trouble, Glenn Maxwell once again looked like rescuing Australia, scoring a magnificent half century. However, his dismissal in the 15th over by Gulbadin Naib (4/20) put Afghanistan on the verge of victory, with Australia eventually being bundled out for 127 in 19.2 overs.

Australia will now face India on June 24 (Monday) and will be on thin ice if they lose. India’s net run rate gives them a bit of edge even if they lose the tie. Rain could also be an important factor in the game. A wash out would be favourable for the men in blues but the difference between two and one point for the Aussie would be huge. The match will be played at St. Lucia, one of the most batting friendly stadiums in the T20 World Cup.