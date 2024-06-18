T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of India vs Afghanistan Super 8 Clash

India will make their on-field return on Thursday, June 20, facing Afghanistan in their first Super 8 game of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Led by Rohit Sharma, India won 3 out of 4 matches to reach the second round dominantly and were unbeaten. Their fourth game against Canada was called off due to a wet outfield. After flying to the Caribbean for the Super 8 matches, the team hit the field upon arrival. However, they had a scare in St Lucia when Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his hand during net practice. He quickly returned to the nets after applying a magic spray.

SKY's Match Winning Knock Against USA

Team India hopes Suryakumar Yadav is fit and there's no injury concern. He played a crucial role in India's win over the USA. When India was struggling at 39/3, Suryakumar came in and scored an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls, helping India chase down the target of 111 in 18.2 overs.

India's T20 WC Super 8 Schedule

India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to reach the Super 8 without losing a match. Meanwhile, the USA and England advanced despite losing to India and Australia in the group stage.

June 20: India vs Afghanistan at Bridgetown, Barbados

June 22: India vs Bangladesh at North Sound, Antigua

June 24: India vs Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia

India's Under Par Performance In Last 2 T20 WCs

India's recent performance in past T20 World Cups has been mixed. In 2022, they reached the semi-final but lost to England by 10 wickets. In 2021, under Virat Kohli, India didn't make it past the group stage. In 2016, the team, led by MS Dhoni, made it to the semi-finals but lost to West Indies. In 2014, they reached the final but were defeated by Sri Lanka. In 2012, India did not qualify for the semi-finals.